Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Position Increased by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $242.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

SNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.