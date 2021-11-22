SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $2,934.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,361,113 coins and its circulating supply is 121,635,633 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

