Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Surmodics worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Surmodics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $748,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

