SuperLauncher Market Cap Reaches $11.55 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00004576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $1.49 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 139.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,806 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

