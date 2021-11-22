Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.83 and a 1-year high of C$33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.