Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,010,162 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after buying an additional 1,054,554 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after buying an additional 1,257,953 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.