SUN (old) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00070272 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

