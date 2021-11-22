Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SLF opened at C$70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.97. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$54.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.31.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

