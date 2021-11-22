Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,123. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.