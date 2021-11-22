Stream Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555,359.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $555,359.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

