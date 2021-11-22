Stonnington Group LLC Trims Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $375,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,128,144 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $40.96 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -163.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

