Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

