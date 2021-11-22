Stonnington Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $200.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

