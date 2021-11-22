Stonnington Group LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.23 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.