Stonnington Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

