Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $15,272,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,256 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

KRNT stock opened at $176.40 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

