Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $27.80

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $29.49. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 971 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2,182.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

