STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $47.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.86.
STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
