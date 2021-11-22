Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,252.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLFF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $5.50 on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

