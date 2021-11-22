Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.35.

INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

