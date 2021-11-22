Stifel Nicolaus Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $189.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.