Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 384,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

