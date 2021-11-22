Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SRCL stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. Stericycle has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

