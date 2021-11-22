State Street Corp Trims Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of argenx worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $3,100,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $13,632,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

Shares of ARGX opened at $283.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.06 and its 200-day moving average is $303.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.