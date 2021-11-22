State Street Corp Takes $16.29 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 688,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,713,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.