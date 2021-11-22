State Street Corp Sells 84,836 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,836 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.86% of Columbia Financial worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.98 on Monday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

