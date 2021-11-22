State Street Corp Raises Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 1,765.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

ADV opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

