State Street Corp Purchases 133,250 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

