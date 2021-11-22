State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State Street Corp raised its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.29% of Haynes International worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 228.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HAYN stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -64.23%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

