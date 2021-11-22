State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 179.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 46.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $152.04 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

