State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 109 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $357.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $352.73 and a one year high of $553.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

