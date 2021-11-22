State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,626 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 101,251.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

