State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.