State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS opened at $137.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

