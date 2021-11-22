State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,795,786. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $570.59 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $300.55 and a one year high of $576.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.13. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

