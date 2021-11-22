State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Sells $431,592.00 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $431,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of STFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.45. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

