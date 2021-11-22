St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

STJPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:STJPF remained flat at $$21.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

