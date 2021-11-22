SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after buying an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,760,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

