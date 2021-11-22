SSE’s (SSEZF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTC:SSEZF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of SSEZF opened at $21.68 on Thursday. SSE has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

