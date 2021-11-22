Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 13221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SQSP. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $109,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.