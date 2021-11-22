Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EMCORE worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth $58,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.72 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

