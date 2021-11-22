Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,336 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

