Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omeros by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

