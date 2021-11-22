Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,169 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Usio worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Usio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 38.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 million, a PE ratio of -733.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,957 shares of company stock valued at $440,960 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

