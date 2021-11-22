Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 22,972 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of IS opened at $9.59 on Monday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.