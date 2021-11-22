Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,263 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 million, a P/E ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

