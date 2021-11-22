SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 776,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

FLOW stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. 727,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,655. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

