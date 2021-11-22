Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spire by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.