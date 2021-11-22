Sphinx Trading LP Takes $767,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Clearwater Paper accounts for 0.8% of Sphinx Trading LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 415,086 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLW stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

