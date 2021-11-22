Sphinx Trading LP Makes New $62,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.8% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of CHK opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

